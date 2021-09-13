Metallica Read 1-Star Black Album Reviews and Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) Metallica were featured guests and performers on the September 10 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The group's appearance was in sync with the same-day release of a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their self-titled fifth album.
Band members were first seen reading real Amazon 1-star reviews of The Black Album before they joined Kimmel in studio for an interview about their commercial breakthrough and its legacy three decades later.
In addition the 2021 reissues, the group also discussed their newly-released collection, "The Metallica Blacklist", which features interpretations of songs from the 1991 album from more than 50 artists spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more.
Metallica delivered a performance of the record's fourth single, "Wherever I May Roam", at Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory for the late night program, which is also sharing an online exclusive live version of "Holier Than Thou" from the iconic location. Watch both performances and the interview here.
Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online
Ghost Share Cover Of Metallica' 'Enter Sandman'
Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock The Howard Stern Show
Metallica Stream Remastered Version Of 'The Struggle Within'
Metallica To Perform With Miley Cyrus On Howard Stern This Week
Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary
Metallica Streaming 'My Friend Of Misery' Demo
Mandatory Metallica Returns For Black Album Anniversary
Metallica Shared Rough Mix Of 'The God That Failed'
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album- Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock Stern- Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions- more
Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Club Show- David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song- Iron Maiden- more
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S. With 'Senjutsu'
Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight
Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Launching North American Tour
Every Time I Die Land On 'Planet Sh-t' With New Song
Cavo Deliver 'Bridges Bright Nights + Thieves'
Karma Kids Share New Song 'Falling'
Metallica Read 1-Star Black Album Reviews and Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Steve Hackett Goes 'Scorched Earth' With New Video