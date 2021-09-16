Tesla Member Sitting Out Fall Tour

(hennemusic) Tesla have announced a lineup change as they prepare to restart their Let's Get Real US tour this week. Drummer Troy Luccketta has shared his plan to take a break the road and revealed who will step behind the kit for the 2021 series, which was halted about a month ago due to Covid issues within the band.
"After 35 plus years of touring with Tesla, I have decided to take a little time from the road to spend with family and friends," says Luccketta. "I am happy and well, and couldn't be more grateful to my bandmates for this opportunity. I am also looking forward to some musical ventures closer to home so I will keep you all updated.
"In my absence please show some love to Steve Brown. Steve is a dear friend, and great drummer! He has played with Oleander, Ronnie Montrose just to name a few. He is one of Sacramento's finest, the perfect choice, so to speak!
"I am filled with nothing but love and gratitude," adds the rocker. "I look forward to reconnecting with you all again in the near future. Much love and respect, Troy."
