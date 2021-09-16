.

Tesla Member Sitting Out Fall Tour

Bruce Henne | 09-16-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

(hennemusic) Tesla have announced a lineup change as they prepare to restart their Let's Get Real US tour this week. Drummer Troy Luccketta has shared his plan to take a break the road and revealed who will step behind the kit for the 2021 series, which was halted about a month ago due to Covid issues within the band.

"After 35 plus years of touring with Tesla, I have decided to take a little time from the road to spend with family and friends," says Luccketta. "I am happy and well, and couldn't be more grateful to my bandmates for this opportunity. I am also looking forward to some musical ventures closer to home so I will keep you all updated.

"In my absence please show some love to Steve Brown. Steve is a dear friend, and great drummer! He has played with Oleander, Ronnie Montrose just to name a few. He is one of Sacramento's finest, the perfect choice, so to speak!

"I am filled with nothing but love and gratitude," adds the rocker. "I look forward to reconnecting with you all again in the near future. Much love and respect, Troy."

Watch the official video for fall US tour with dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Tesla Member Sitting Out Fall Tour

Tesla Resuming Tour Following Covid Shutdown

Tesla Release 'Cold Blue Steel' Video

Tesla Tour Paused Due To Multiple Covid-19 Cases

Tesla Announce Let's Get Real Tour

Tesla Announce New 2021 Live Dates

David Lee Roth Offered To Manage Tesla

Tesla Stream New Isolation Performance Video

Red Voodoo Recruit Tesla's Hannon To Produce Debut Single

Tesla Launch Home To Home Isolation Series

News > Tesla

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Share Pro Video Of Cut-Off Dave Grohl Jam- Rival Sons Announce Limited Edition Reissue- Dead & Co- more

Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon- Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Allman Family Revival- more

Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more

Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more

Reviews

The Fifth - The Fifth EP

Electric Six - Streets of Gold

Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals

Caught In The Act: Buckcherry

advertisement
Latest News

Between The Buried And Me Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Boss Metal Zone'

Tesla Member Sitting Out Fall Tour

Can't Swim Deliver 'To Heal At All, You Have To Feel It All' Video

Rush's Geddy Lee Receives APJ Lifetime Achievement Award

Cradle Of Filth Share Cinematic 'Necromantic Fantasies' Video

Alan Jackson Cowrites Song With His Daughter For Her Book

Lorne Behrman Tackles Child Sexual Abuse With New Single 'Sandcastles'