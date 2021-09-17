Guns N' Roses Postpone Concerts Due To Pandemic Restrictions

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have postponed a series of concert dates in Mexico planned for October. The band were scheduled to play three shows in the country, including an October 7 appearance in Guadalajara, an October 9 gig in Merida, and an October 12 stop in Monterrey.

"Gunners, due to government shut down of large gatherings and Covid restrictions, our October 2021 dates in Mexico will need to be rescheduled to next year," announced the group on social media. "We are currently working on a routing and will update you all as soon as possible. Please keep hold of your tickets, they will be valid for the new dates in 2022."

The Mexican leg of Guns N' Roses' 2021 schedule were set to follow the completion of the band's current US tour, which is set to wrap up with a pair of shows at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, FL on October 2 and 3. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

