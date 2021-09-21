Metallica's Black Album Returns To Billboard Top 10

(hennemusic) Metallica's 1991 self-titled album has returned to the US Top 10 for the first time in 29 years with the help of a newly-released series of 30th anniversary reissues.

According to Billboard, The Black Album surged from No. 158 to No. 9 on the Billboard 200 in the past week, with all versions - old and new -combining to sell 37,000 equivalent album units; album sales comprised 29,000, streaming equivalent albums (SEA) units were nearly 7,000 (equaling 9.17 million on-demand streams of the set's tracks), and track equivalent albums (TEA) totaled 1,000 units.

"Metallica", which delivered the California band's commercial breakthrough as their first record to top the US charts, was last in the US top 10 in August of 1992; the project remains the top-selling album in the US since MRC Data began electronically tracking music sales in 1991, with 17.3 million copies sold.

The 30th anniversary reissues are available in multiple configurations, including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, digital, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set (containing the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).

Metallica recently launched the 2021 series with appearances on The Howard Stern Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live, and a surprise club show in San Francisco, CA on September 16. Watch the "Enter Sandman" video here.

