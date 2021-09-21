NEEDTOBREATHE: Into the Mystery Hitting Theaters For One Night Only

The new documentary, NEEDTOBREATHE: Into the Mystery, will be hitting movie theaters in the U.S. for a special one night only screening event on November 3rd via Fathom Events and Greenwich Entertainment.
The documentary chronicles the group's latest album, while quarantined in a house-turned-recording studio in remote Tennessee in fall of 2020 and the special screening event will also feature behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive acoustic performances, in addition to the film.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 1 and can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. See a list of theaters here.
The band had this to say, "We are thrilled that fans around the country will have the opportunity to see Into The Mystery in theaters. We are grateful to be able to give fans this peek behind the curtain from a truly special moment in time for our band."
"NEEDTOBREATHE fans will delight in the opportunity to be a fly on the wall during the recording process," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "It's a unique perspective on the creation of a hit record."
Watch the film trailer below:
NEEDTOBREATHE Recruit Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me'
NEEDTOBREATHE Share New Song, Announce Album And Tour
NEEDTOBREATHE Deliver Live from the Woods Vol. 2
Needtobreathe To Play Socially Distanced Shows For Live Album
Needtobreathe Release 'Mercy's Shore' Video and Will Rock TV
Needtobreathe Release New Song 'Who Am I'
Needtobreathe Announce North American Tour
Needtobreathe Announce North American Tour
Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video- Metallica's Black Album Returns To Top 10- Dave Grohl Tour- more
Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council- Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour- Axl Rose- more
Sharon Talks Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Biopic- KISS Expand 'Destroyer'- Ignite Return With New Frontman and Digital EP- more
Metallica Rock Intimate Club- Guns N' Roses Postpone Concerts- Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video
Metallica's Black Album Returns To Billboard Top 10
Dave Grohl Announces Storyteller Live Tour
NEEDTOBREATHE: Into the Mystery Hitting Theaters For One Night Only
Keith Urban To Receive 2021 CRB Artist Career Achievement Award
Society 1 Added To Static-X's Rise Of The Machine Tour
Singled Out: Wesley Stace's Where The Bands Are
Hemlock Announce Violence & Vic-Tour 2021