KISS Plan To Release Biopic To Theaters Ahead Of Netflix

KISS manager Doc McGhee was the featured guest on the latest episode of the popular Talking Metal podcast and spoke about many topics including sharing some details about the band's biopic "Shout It Out Loud".

McGhee says that the plan is for the film to be released theatrically before it will come to the streaming service Netflix and it will focus on the band's early years.

The film will be directed by Joachim Ronning (Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales). Doc said of the film, "I think it's a very interesting look at the formation of KISS, the mindset of how that came about, the social pressure that everybody was in in the '60s and '70s that brought something like KISS to the forefront, that it could actually happen.

"So it's a very interesting, and I think it's a well-written movie. And our partners right now is Netflix. It'll be a theatrical release, then Netflix."

Doc also spoke to the podcast about touring during COVID, the KISS A&E Biography documentary, Bon Jovi, his history, the final KISS show, and more KISS concerts in the second half of 2022. Stream the episode here.

