Bruce Springsteen To Release 1979 No Nukes Concert Film And Album

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will release "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts", a live film and album featuring ten never-before released performances from the Madison Square Garden MUSE benefit concerts.

While some material from the shows has been previously made available, the 2021 package marks the first time fans will see and hear the band's entire setlist from the event.

Edited by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny from the original 16mm film alongside remixed audio from Bob Clearmountain, "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts" represent the highest quality and best recorded Bruce Springsteen performances from a rarely-filmed era of the E Street Band.

"A few years ago, I started re-examining the filmed archives for Bruce and the Band's appearances at the No Nukes concerts of 1979," says Zimny. "I quickly realized that these were the best performances and best filming from the Band's legendary Seventies, and dedicated myself to bringing out the full potential of the footage. Having worked as Bruce's principal director and editor for the last 20 years, I can say without reservation that this newly re-edited, re-mixed and restored ninety minute film is the gold standard for Bruce and the Band live during one of their greatest creative periods."

"The energy of the band that comes across in this film is just incredible," Zimny tells Rolling Stone. "You can read about it or hear sonic recordings, but when you see this footage it's as exciting as seeing The Clash in this same time. This is a band that was exploding onscreen."

"The Seventies were a golden period in the history of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and the Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts is the greatest document of that era we will ever have," adds manager Jon Landau. "It's a pure rock show from beginning to end, the energy level is transcendent, and the mastery of the art and the craft of rock music is awe inspiring."

Landau expanded on his impression of the project in a new interview with Rolling Stone: "At one hour and seven minutes, which is the start of 'The Detroit Medley,' this thing goes to an energy level that has rarely been seen. Bruce transports himself to a space where the endorphins have been completely released. He's floating on pure energy. He's absolutely floating. It's spectacular."

A composite of two performances captured during the multi-day 'No Nukes' concerts, the film packs the intensity of a marathon Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band show into a crackling 90 minute run-time.

Among the highlights are then-unreleased versions of "The River" and "Sherry Darling," live staples "Badlands," "Born To Run" and "Thunder Road," plus covers of Buddy Holly's "Rave On" and a version of Maurice Williams' "Stay" featuring special guests Jackson Browne, Tom Petty and Rosemary Butler.

"The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts" film will be released in HD on physical formats November 19, including on two CD with DVD, two CD with Blu-Ray and two LP formats; the film will be available globally in HD for digital download on November 16 and digital rental on November 23. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

