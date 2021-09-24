Metallica Share 'Creeping Death' Video From Rare Club Show

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1984 classic, "Creeping Death", that was filmed during their rare club show in San Francisco, CA on September 16th.
The track from the group's second album, "Ride The Lightning", was featured as part of the band's first live show in front of an audience in 738 days when they took the stage at The Independent.
The club in Metallica's hometown put single wristbands for the 500-capacity venue on sale in the afternoon for $20 each, and they quickly sold-out within an hour. "Creeping Death" follows "Whiplash" as the second tune issued by the group from the San Francisco date, which marked the first of two last-minute club gigs by the band in a week; they also played The Metro in Chicago, IL on September 20 as they promoted the newly-released series of 30th anniversary editions of their 1991 self-titled album classic.
Opening week sales for The Black Album reissues helped the record return to the US Top 10 for the first time in 29 years. Watch the videohere.
Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Rare Club Show
Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online
Metallica's Black Album Returns To Billboard Top 10
Metallica Rock Intimate Club In Surprise Hometown Show
Metallica Read 1-Star Black Album Reviews and Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online
Ghost Share Cover Of Metallica' 'Enter Sandman'
Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock The Howard Stern Show
Metallica Stream Remastered Version Of 'The Struggle Within'
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more
Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more
Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online- Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts- more
Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video- Metallica's Black Album Returns To Top 10- Dave Grohl Tour- more
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'
Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues
Metallica Share 'Creeping Death' Video From Rare Club Show
Singled Out: Victoria Bailey's Queen of the Rodeo
Bruce Springsteen To Release 1979 No Nukes Concert Film And Album
The Doobie Brothers Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Motorhead Share Upgraded 'Brave New World' Video
Singled Out: Velvet Chains' Wasted