.

Jason Aldean Releasing 30 Track New Album 'Macon, Georgia'

Keavin Wiggins | 09-27-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album cover art

Jason Aldean has shared some details about his forthcoming 10th studio album, "Macon, Georgia", which will feature an impressive 30 tracks in total including his current hit duet with Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You".

In total, the album will feature 20 new tracks and at least one live performance off a track from each of his previous albums. Nine new tracks and five live songs will be released on November 12th as the Macon portion of the album.

For the Georgia portion, Aldean plans to follow that up with more releases of new and live tracks over the next few months leading up to April 22nd, when he will also be offering a commemorative three-disc vinyl set.

"Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become and for me it's no different...especially from a music standpoint," Aldean said. "My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background.

"Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between Country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my on way."

Watch the "If I Didn't Love You" video and see the tracklisting below:

Macon Tracklist:


1. "After You"
2. "Over You Again"
3. "That's What Tequila Does"
4. "Small Town Small"
5. "If I Didn't Love You"
6. "Story For Another Glass"
7. "Heaven"
8. "This Bar Don't Work Anymore"
9. "The Sad Songs"
10. "Watching You Love Me"
11. "Amarillo Sky" (Live from Nashville, TN)
12. "Johnny Cash" (Live from Los Angeles, CA)
13. "She's Country" (Live from Las Vegas, NV)
14. "Big Green Tractor" (Live from Dallas, TX)
15. "My Kinda Party" (Live from St. Louis, MO)

Georgia Tracklist


16. "Whiskey Me Away"
17. "Trouble With A Heartbreak"
18. "The State I'm In"
19. "Midnight And Missin' You"
20. "Ain't Enough Cowboy"
21. "God Made Airplanes"
22. "My Weakness"
23. "Holy Water"
24. "Rock And Roll Cowboy"
25. "Your Mama"
26. "Take a Little Ride" (Live from Las Vegas, NV)
27. "Burnin' It Down" (Live from St. Louis, MO)
28. "Any Ol' Barstool" (Live from Knoxville, TN)
29. "Rearview Town" (Live from St. Louis, MO)
30. "Blame It On You" (Live from Manchester, TN)

Related Stories


Jason Aldean Releasing 30 Track New Album 'Macon, Georgia'

Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean Lead CBS New Year's Eve Lineup

Jason Aldean And Carrie Underwood Team Up For 'If I Didn't Live You'

Jason Aldean Scores His 25th No. 1 Hit

Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour

Jason Aldean Reveals Support For Livestream Concerts

Jason Aldean Returning To The Stage With Live at The Bonnaroo Farm

Jason Aldean Announces Album and Streams New Song

Jason Aldean Going Vegas This December

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket

News > Jason Aldean

advertisement
Day In Rock

Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour- Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour- Guns N' Roses- more

Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more

Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021

Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day

The Mangoes - Pale Blue Dot

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix

Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio

advertisement
Latest News

Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour

Guns N' Roses Tour Now Going Down Under In 2022

Jason Aldean Releasing 30 Track New Album 'Macon, Georgia'

Killswitch Engage Unleash 'Us Against The World' Video

Singled Out: Touching's Caught In The Middle

Alan Jackson Celebrates Ryman History With 'Where Have You Gone' Video

Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour

The Police In The Studio For Ghost In Machine Anniversary