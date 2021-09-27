Jason Aldean Releasing 30 Track New Album 'Macon, Georgia'

Jason Aldean has shared some details about his forthcoming 10th studio album, "Macon, Georgia", which will feature an impressive 30 tracks in total including his current hit duet with Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You".
In total, the album will feature 20 new tracks and at least one live performance off a track from each of his previous albums. Nine new tracks and five live songs will be released on November 12th as the Macon portion of the album.
For the Georgia portion, Aldean plans to follow that up with more releases of new and live tracks over the next few months leading up to April 22nd, when he will also be offering a commemorative three-disc vinyl set.
"Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become and for me it's no different...especially from a music standpoint," Aldean said. "My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background.
"Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between Country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my on way."
Watch the "If I Didn't Love You" video and see the tracklisting below:
Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean Lead CBS New Year's Eve Lineup
Jason Aldean And Carrie Underwood Team Up For 'If I Didn't Live You'
Jason Aldean Scores His 25th No. 1 Hit
Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour
Jason Aldean Reveals Support For Livestream Concerts
Jason Aldean Returning To The Stage With Live at The Bonnaroo Farm
Jason Aldean Announces Album and Streams New Song
Jason Aldean Going Vegas This December
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket
Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour- Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour- Guns N' Roses- more
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more
Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour
Guns N' Roses Tour Now Going Down Under In 2022
Jason Aldean Releasing 30 Track New Album 'Macon, Georgia'
Killswitch Engage Unleash 'Us Against The World' Video
Singled Out: Touching's Caught In The Middle
Alan Jackson Celebrates Ryman History With 'Where Have You Gone' Video
Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour
The Police In The Studio For Ghost In Machine Anniversary