Judas Priest Tour Postponed After Guitarist Hospitalized

(hennemusic) Judas Priest have postponed the remainder of their current North American tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner was hospitalized with a medical condition.

"It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US Tour," says the band, "Richie has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in hospital where he is being treated - in the meantime we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery...

"As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates we will of course announce them - tickets will be valid."

The news follows Judas Priest's appearance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY on September 26, where they were joined by Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett for a cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic, "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)."

The group's next scheduled date was originally set for Wednesday, September 29 at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO, with the fall series planned to wrap up in Hamilton, ON on November 5. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett

Bad Penny Recruit Judas Priest's Rob Halford For New Single

KK's Priest 'Raise Your Fists' With New Video

KK's Priest Share 'Brothers Of The Road' Video

KK's Priest Move Debut Album Release Date

KK's Priest Stream New Song 'Brothers Of The Road'

Judas Priest Releasing Career Spanning Box Set

K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Band Name

Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour

News > Priest