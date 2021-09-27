Metallica Perform The Black Album At Louder Than Life Festival

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their self-titled 1991 record - aka The Black Album - in its entirety during a September 26 appearance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY and fan filmed video has been shared online.

After opening the show with 2016's "Hardwired" and a pair of classic tracks, the band launched into a full version of the album in reverse order - beginning with the rarely-played "The Struggle Within" and "My Friend Of Misery", and eventually closing out their regular set with "Enter Sandman" before returning for encores.

The Sunday night gig marked Metallica's second appearance during the weekend event, after they headlined on September 24. The performance comes just weeks after the group released a series of 30th anniversary reissues of "Metallica", which helped return it to the US Top 10 for the first time in three decades. Watch video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett

Metallica Share 'Creeping Death' Video From Rare Club Show

Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Rare Club Show

Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online

Metallica's Black Album Returns To Billboard Top 10

Metallica Rock Intimate Club In Surprise Hometown Show

Metallica Read 1-Star Black Album Reviews and Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online

Ghost Share Cover Of Metallica' 'Enter Sandman'

News > Metallica