.

Metallica Perform The Black Album At Louder Than Life Festival

Bruce Henne | 09-27-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their self-titled 1991 record - aka The Black Album - in its entirety during a September 26 appearance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY and fan filmed video has been shared online.

After opening the show with 2016's "Hardwired" and a pair of classic tracks, the band launched into a full version of the album in reverse order - beginning with the rarely-played "The Struggle Within" and "My Friend Of Misery", and eventually closing out their regular set with "Enter Sandman" before returning for encores.

The Sunday night gig marked Metallica's second appearance during the weekend event, after they headlined on September 24. The performance comes just weeks after the group released a series of 30th anniversary reissues of "Metallica", which helped return it to the US Top 10 for the first time in three decades. Watch video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Metallica Perform The Black Album At Louder Than Life Festival

Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett

Metallica Share 'Creeping Death' Video From Rare Club Show

Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Rare Club Show

Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online

Metallica's Black Album Returns To Billboard Top 10

Metallica Rock Intimate Club In Surprise Hometown Show

Metallica Read 1-Star Black Album Reviews and Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online

Ghost Share Cover Of Metallica' 'Enter Sandman'

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Perform The Black Album in Full- Judas Priest Jam With Kirk Hammett- Tool Announce Massive Tour- Megadeth- Guns N' Roses- more

Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more

Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021

Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day

The Mangoes - Pale Blue Dot

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix

Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica Perform The Black Album At Louder Than Life Festival

Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett

Guns N' Roses Live Debut New Song 'Hard Skool'

Pierce the Veil's Vic Fuentes Gives Terminal Ill Fan Virtual Daydream

Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour

Guns N' Roses Tour Now Going Down Under In 2022

Jason Aldean Releasing 30 Track New Album 'Macon, Georgia'

Killswitch Engage Unleash 'Us Against The World' Video