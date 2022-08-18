Metallica, AC/DC Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

Members of AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Def Leppard, Metallica, Blink-182, Pretenders and more have been added to the lineup for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts and the Foo Fighters have revealed how fans that cannot attend can witness the historic Wembley Stadium event.

Nasty Little Man sent over the following details: Foo Fighters together with the Hawkins family have teamed up with Paramount to take their all-star celebration of the memory and music of a rock legend worldwide: Paramount will present the September 3rd Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert live to the world from Wembley Stadium in its entirety.

Directed by Joel Gallen and Produced by Emer Patten at EP-PIC Films & Creative, the full Wembley Stadium show will be available to stream live and on demand across Paramount's streaming and digital platforms, including:

Live coverage across Paramount+ (domestically), Pluto TV (internationally) and MTV Brand YouTube Channels (globally) beginning Saturday, September 3rd (11:30 AM EDT / 4:30 PM BST).

On-demand access globally via Paramount+ on Saturday, September 3rd and on Pluto TV and MTV TV VOD starting the week of September 5th.

Special editions of the concert will air in prime time across Paramount's broadcast and cable channels globally: CBS Television Network will broadcast an hour-long rendering of the tribute concert on Saturday, September 3rd (9:00-10:00 PM EDT).*

MTV will also air the one-hour special across its channels around the world starting in Latin America on Saturday, September 3 and other international territories on Sunday, September 4th, followed by an extended two-hour special that will air globally in September.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to the simulcast stream via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

The lineups for both shows:

September 3 - London - Wembley Stadium: Travis Barker, Martin Chambers, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Luke Spiller and Lars Ulrich will join a lineup featuring Nandi Bushell, Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, Chevy Metal and special appearances by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

September 27 - Los Angeles - Kia Forum: Sebastian Bach, Travis Barker, Geezer Butler, Phil Collen, Joe Elliott, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Mark King and Lars Ulrich have been added to a lineup that includes Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Miley Cyrus, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Joan Jett, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Alanis Morissette, Krist Novoselic, P!NK, LeAnn Rimes, Mark Ronson, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Jon Theodore, Wolfgang Van Halen, Brad Wilk, Nancy Wilson, Patrick Wilson, and a special appearance by Chevy Metal.

