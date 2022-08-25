Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Behind The Scenes Video

(hennemusic) Def Leppard has shared the next installment of their behind the scenes video from their summer Stadium Tour with Motley Crue and Poison.
The tenth episode in the ongoing series sees the band perform in Buffalo, NY, Pittsburgh, PA, and Minneapolis, MN; this vlog features Joe's unplugged microphone, Rick cam, Pittsburgh memories, Joe breaking a secret, and more.
"It's all about the crowds, these songs, the legacy, the fact that we're in a great headspace," says Joe Elliott. "We're just so grateful we're able to do this!"
Def Leppard are on tour in support of their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos"; the package mixes the group's classic sound with early 1970s influences including David Bowie, T. Rex and Mott The Hoople, and features guest appearances by Alison Krauss, and David Bowie pianist Mike Garson.
Watch the latest video from the tour here.
