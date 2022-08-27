.

Kip Moore Recruits Morgan Wade For 'If I Was Your Lover' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-26-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Kip Moore Single art
Single art

Kip Moore recruited Morgan Wade to co-star in the music video for his brand new single, "If I Was Your Lover", which he cowrote with Matt Bubel.

Moore had this to say about the song, "A close friend and incredible musician Matt Bubel came over one day during the initial lockdown. We started playing music late into the night and that's when he played the opening keys riff.

"My melody immediately fell out when I heard it but was unsure of what I wanted to say. It had such a hypnotic feel about it and I listened to the recording of only that piece for the next few nights.

"I woke up with the whole lyric in my head one morning and I've been waiting to release this song ever since then.

"Filming the video with Morgan took the song to a whole new place. I'm excited for fans to hear this, along with see this video." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Kip Moore Recruits Morgan Wade For 'If I Was Your Lover' Video

Kip Moore Shares 'Fire On Wheels' Video and Announces Tour

Kip Moore Shares 'Crazy One More Time (Revisited)' Video

Kip Moore Revisits 'Crazy One More Time'

Kip Moore Shares 'Good Life' Video and Announces Fall Tour

Kip Moore Music and Merch

News > Kip Moore

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced- KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night- more

Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups- Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'- Ronnie James Dio Documentary Trailer Now Streaming- Def Leppard- more

Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric- Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing- Lit and Hoobastank Tour- more

Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea- Slipknot 'Yen' Video- Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Tour- Iron Maiden- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field

Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!

Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh

Latest News

Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced

KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night

Muse Scare Up 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween' Video

Aerosmith Share Final Show From The Vault Series

Rolling Stones Remastered 1967 'We Love Video' Makes Online Debut

The Pretty Reckless To Deliver Other Worlds This Fall

Machine Head Share 'No Gods, No Masters' Video

Kip Moore Recruits Morgan Wade For 'If I Was Your Lover' Video