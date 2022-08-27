Kip Moore Recruits Morgan Wade For 'If I Was Your Lover' Video

Kip Moore recruited Morgan Wade to co-star in the music video for his brand new single, "If I Was Your Lover", which he cowrote with Matt Bubel.
Moore had this to say about the song, "A close friend and incredible musician Matt Bubel came over one day during the initial lockdown. We started playing music late into the night and that's when he played the opening keys riff.
"My melody immediately fell out when I heard it but was unsure of what I wanted to say. It had such a hypnotic feel about it and I listened to the recording of only that piece for the next few nights.
"I woke up with the whole lyric in my head one morning and I've been waiting to release this song ever since then.
"Filming the video with Morgan took the song to a whole new place. I'm excited for fans to hear this, along with see this video." Watch the video below:
