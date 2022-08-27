.

KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night

Bruce Henne | 08-26-2022

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming a previously-unreleased track, "Betrayed", as the first preview to a series of 40th anniversary reissues of their 1982 album, "Creatures Of The Night."

The recording of the tune is an outtake from sessions for the band's tenth album, which featured "I Love It Loud" and "War Machine", and followed the disappointing reception for 1981's concept album, "Music From The Elder", by reversing a downward sales trend when it reached No. 45 on the US Billboard 200.

Due November 18, KISS will release multiple editions of a 40th anniversary package for "Creatures Of The Night", including a 5-CD + Blu-ray Audio Super Deluxe Edition, 3-LP Deluxe, 2-CD Deluxe, 1-LP Half-Speed Master 180gm, 1-CD Remaster, as well as a 5-CD Super Deluxe Edition Digital Download + Streaming and 2-CD Digital Download-only version plus a color vinyl exclusive.

The Super Deluxe (pre-order here) boasts 103 total tracks with 75 tracks being unreleased. A remastered version is featured on CD 1; CDs 2 & 3 feature 34 demos, rarities & outtakes; CDs 4 & 5 highlight 26 soundboard live recordings from the Creatures '82/'83 Tour and seven super rare tour sound effects, all recorded and archived by the Creatures Tour sound engineer Harry Witz. The Blu-ray Audio disc showcases a first-ever Atmos and 5.1 surround mix from the original album multi-tracks plus the high-resolution newly remastered 1982 stereo mix of the original album. The package also features an extensive array of bonus collectible KISS memorabilia and ephemera.

KISS are currently playing dates in Australia as part of The End Of The Road Tour. Stream the song and the trailer for the Super Deluxe box set here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

