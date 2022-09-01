AC/DC Frontman Honored To Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has shared a statement about being involved in the upcoming tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
The iconic vocalist will be taking part in the first of two tribute concerts that will be taking place this Saturday, September 3rd at Wembley Stadium in London.
Johnson shared, "Okay here we go. Taylor was a lovely man, his smile was legend, his drumming intense and brilliant, and he could sing as well. When we gather to salute this man and his family, we do it as friends, we do it for him, and we do it with his band the Foo Fighters, who I know will do him proud. I'm honored to be part of it."
The special event will also feature a number of other music stars including Blink-182's Travis Barker, Martin Chambers, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Kesha, Luke Spiller, Metallica's Lars Ulrich Nandi Bushell, Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queen's Brian May, Nirvana's Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, Chevy Metal and special appearances by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.
