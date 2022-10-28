Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured In Gibson TV's Metal And Monsters

Episode promo

(Prime PR) Gibson TV have released second episode of the original series "Metal And Monsters," the network's first show dedicated to all things heavy metal and monster culture. Throughout "Metal And Monsters," viewers are treated to different segments that explore the worlds of music, film, and tales from the dark side.

In its first-ever Halloween Special, "Metal And Monsters" host Count D (Rob Zombie band), sits down for an in depth interview with Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett to discuss monsters, metal, and horror memorabilia.

Featuring photos from the films that helped shape Kirk's love of horror, Kirk, and Count D talk about their love of films, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Exorcist, and Nosferatu. Watch as Kirk discusses making music in Metallica, his new solo album Portals, and his top 10 horror bands of all time

