Def Leppard Became Hard Rock Billionaires On Pandora (2022 In Review)

Iconic band surpassed 2.5 billion plays on streaming service
Def Leppard Became Hard Rock Billionaires On Pandora was a top 22 story from July 2022: Def Leppard have been awarded with a Pandora's Billionaire plaque after the band surpassed over 2.5 billion total plays and counting on the platform to date.
The band is currently featured on Pandora's 'Hard Rock Billionaires' station, which is composed of all the billion-streaming hard rock artists in Pandora history.
Executives from Pandora and SiriusXM surprised the group backstage at their recent exclusive club show at The Whiskey in Los Angeles on May 26th, where they presented the band with the incredible honor.
That show was to celebrate the release of the band's new album, "Diamond Star Halos", which topped the Billboard Hard Rock Chart when it was released this spring.
Joe Elliott Performed Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel (2022 In Review)
Def Leppard Shared Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off (2022 In Review)
Def Leppard Scored Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years (2022 In Review)
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour Announced
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Classic- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia- Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover- more
Feud Between Journey's Schon and Cain Enters New Round- AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans- Iron Maiden- more
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more
Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Everybody Wants Some'
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia
Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover
Danzig Celebrating Debut Album Anniversary With Festival Set
Paul Rodgers In The Studio For Free's Heartbreaker 50th Anniversary
David Lee Roth Released New Song About Van Halen (2022 In Review)
Metallica Got Animated For 'Master Of Puppets' Video (2022 In Review)
Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album (2022 In Review)