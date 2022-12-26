Def Leppard Became Hard Rock Billionaires On Pandora (2022 In Review)

Iconic band surpassed 2.5 billion plays on streaming service

Photo courtesy The Oriel Company

Def Leppard Became Hard Rock Billionaires On Pandora was a top 22 story from July 2022: Def Leppard have been awarded with a Pandora's Billionaire plaque after the band surpassed over 2.5 billion total plays and counting on the platform to date.

The band is currently featured on Pandora's 'Hard Rock Billionaires' station, which is composed of all the billion-streaming hard rock artists in Pandora history.

Executives from Pandora and SiriusXM surprised the group backstage at their recent exclusive club show at The Whiskey in Los Angeles on May 26th, where they presented the band with the incredible honor.

That show was to celebrate the release of the band's new album, "Diamond Star Halos", which topped the Billboard Hard Rock Chart when it was released this spring.

