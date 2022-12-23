Metallica Stream 'Lux AEterna' Live Debut Performance Video

YouTube photo for video

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of the debut live performance of their new single, "Lux AEterna." The band delivered the lead track from the forthcoming album, "72 Seasons", during their Helping Hands Concert & Auction in Los Angeles on December 16.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and featuring an opening set by Greta Van Fleet, the show at the Microsoft Theater was to raise funds for Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation, which works with partners around the world to combat food insecurity, provide funds in areas of natural disaster, and support education with the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars program, now in its fourth year.

Due April 14, the follow-up to 2016's "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct" was produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. Watch the new live video here.

Related Stories

Metallica's Live Debut Of 'Lux AEterna' Streaming Online

Former Metallica Star Jason Newsted Plans Album With The Chophouse Band (2022 In Review)

Metallica Share Behind The Scenes Look At 'Lux AEterna' Video

Metallica Shared Rarity Performance From Anniversary Concerts (2022 In Review)

Metallica Music and Merch

News > Metallica

Share this article