Metallica Stream 'Lux AEterna' Live Debut Performance Video

Bruce Henne | December 23, 2022

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of the debut live performance of their new single, "Lux AEterna." The band delivered the lead track from the forthcoming album, "72 Seasons", during their Helping Hands Concert & Auction in Los Angeles on December 16.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and featuring an opening set by Greta Van Fleet, the show at the Microsoft Theater was to raise funds for Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation, which works with partners around the world to combat food insecurity, provide funds in areas of natural disaster, and support education with the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars program, now in its fourth year.

Due April 14, the follow-up to 2016's "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct" was produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. Watch the new live video here.

