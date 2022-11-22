Metallica To Livestream Helping Hands Concert Hosted By Jimmy Kimmel

Metallica have announced that their The Helping Hands Concert & Auction at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, December 16th, will be streaming on Paramount+ and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
The event will benefit the band's All Within My Hands charity and they had this to say, "This will be the third time we hit the stage to benefit the Foundation, but the very first time that it will be streamed live with a full audience, thanks to our friends at Paramount+.
"In another first, we're also honored to announce that Jimmy Kimmel will be joining us to host the show! Make sure to tune in early as it all kicks off at 5:30 PM, PST streaming live on Paramount+ and simulcast on Pluto and MTV's YouTube channel. Don't miss the special guests and presentations, Greta Van Fleet's set, and a few surprises before we hit the stage.
"We'll also have some amazing items and experiences that will be auctioned off starting December 5 to benefit the Foundation, with 100% of ticket and auction proceeds going directly to those in need.
