Bad Wolves Take On Christmas Classic 'Carol Of The Bells'

Bad Wolves have shared a lyric video for their take on the Christmas classic, "Carol Of The Bells," which comes of the heels of the release of special digital deluxe edition of their latest album, "Dear Monsters".

They had this to say, "Despite being a Christmas song, Carol Of Bells always projected a darker vibe to me. So when the label approached us about doing one, this was our first and only choice. Merry Christmas Wolfpack, enjoy".

Fans in Europe can catch the band currently on tour with Volbeat and Skindred, which will be ending with a run of UK dates in mid-December. See the dates and watch the lyric video below:

Bad Wolves Upcoming Tour Dates

November 25 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

November 26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

November 28 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

November 29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

November 30 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

December 2 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

December 4 - Warsaw, Poland - Expo XX1 Hall 4

December 5 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

December 6 - Berlin, German - Mercedes Benz Arena

December 8 - Antwerp, Belarus - Sportspaleis

December 9 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Geldrome

December 11 - Manchester, UK - Academy III

December 12 - London, UK - Underworld

December 13 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

December 14 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

