Bad Wolves Take On Christmas Classic 'Carol Of The Bells'

Bad Wolves have shared a lyric video for their take on the Christmas classic, "Carol Of The Bells," which comes of the heels of the release of special digital deluxe edition of their latest album, "Dear Monsters".
They had this to say, "Despite being a Christmas song, Carol Of Bells always projected a darker vibe to me. So when the label approached us about doing one, this was our first and only choice. Merry Christmas Wolfpack, enjoy".
Fans in Europe can catch the band currently on tour with Volbeat and Skindred, which will be ending with a run of UK dates in mid-December. See the dates and watch the lyric video below:
Bad Wolves Upcoming Tour Dates
November 25 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
November 26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
November 28 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
November 29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
November 30 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
December 2 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
December 4 - Warsaw, Poland - Expo XX1 Hall 4
December 5 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena
December 6 - Berlin, German - Mercedes Benz Arena
December 8 - Antwerp, Belarus - Sportspaleis
December 9 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Geldrome
December 11 - Manchester, UK - Academy III
December 12 - London, UK - Underworld
December 13 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
December 14 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
