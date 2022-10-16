Bad Wolves Take Ozzy Osbourne Classic To Church With New Video

Promo photo

Bad Wolves have released a surprise music video for a cover of the Ozzy Osbourne classic "Mama I'm Coming Home", which they are releasing as a digital single later this month.

John Boecklin explained how the band came up with the idea to take on the song, "Doc [Coyle, guitars] presented the idea to cover Ozzy's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home.'

"We were all so excited, we immediately started recording it on the road this past summer. Kane Churko's Vegas studio was on the route so we tracked vocals there.

"'Mama' is a beautiful anthem about emotional repair, a message we all connect with. Our version has some new flavors but still stays true to the classic."

The video was directed by Wombat and features footage of frontman Daniel 'DL' Laskiewicz performing the track in church. Check it out below:

