.

U.D.O. Share Rarity Track 'Wilder Life' From The Legacy Compilation

Keavin Wiggins | 10-16-2022
U.D.O. The Legacy cover art
The Legacy cover art

U.D.O. have shared that rarity track "Wilder Life", which was originally released as a Japanese bonus track to their "Game Over" album, and will be included on their forthcoming brand new "The Legacy" compilation.

"The Legacy" is a new best of compilation that will hit stores on November 18th and will feature 33-tracks from the band's 35-year career, as well as 4 rare bonus tracks.

Song from each of the Udo Dirkschneider (Accept) fronted band's studio albums will be included on "The Legacy". Stream "Wilder Life" and see the tracklisting below:

Tracklisting


CD 1:
01. Fear Detector
02. Metal Never Dies
03. Wilder Life (rare bonus track)
04. Pandemonium
05. One Heart One Soul
06. Make The Move
07. What A Hell Of A Night (rare bonus track)
08. Pain
09. Decadent
10. Falling Angels (rare bonus track)
11. Metal Machine
12. Steelhammer
13. Dust And Rust (rare bonus track)
14. I Give As Good As I Get
15. Rock'n'Roll Soldiers
16. Dominator

CD 2:
01. Mastercutor
02. Vendetta
03. 24/7
04. Blind Eyes
05. Man And Machine
06. Like A Lion
07. Shout It Out
08. Holy
09. Freelance Man
10. Independence Day
11. Metal Eater
12. Future Land
13. Blitz Of Lightning
14. We're History
15. Break The Rules
16. Go Back To Hell
17. They Want War

U.D.O.'s "Wilder Life" stream

Related Stories


U.D.O. Share Rarity Track 'Wilder Life' From The Legacy Compilation

U.D.O. Music and Merch

News > U.D.O.

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Judas Priest To Reunite With K.K. Downing At Rock Hall Induction- Matt Skiba Reacts To Blink-182's Reunion- Ringo Starr Tests Positive For Covid- more

Blink-182 Share Video For New Single 'Edging'- Bruce Springsteen Shares Cover Of Commodores Classic Nightshift- more

Lost Freddie Mercury Queen Song Now Streaming- David Lee Roth Streams New Version Of 'You Really Got Me'- Blink-182- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: Kim Fowley- Moving Sidewalks- The Troggs

Caught In The Act: New Order and the Pet Shop Boys Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago

The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo