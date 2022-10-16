U.D.O. Share Rarity Track 'Wilder Life' From The Legacy Compilation

U.D.O. have shared that rarity track "Wilder Life", which was originally released as a Japanese bonus track to their "Game Over" album, and will be included on their forthcoming brand new "The Legacy" compilation.

"The Legacy" is a new best of compilation that will hit stores on November 18th and will feature 33-tracks from the band's 35-year career, as well as 4 rare bonus tracks.

Song from each of the Udo Dirkschneider (Accept) fronted band's studio albums will be included on "The Legacy". Stream "Wilder Life" and see the tracklisting below:

Tracklisting

CD 1:01. Fear Detector02. Metal Never Dies03. Wilder Life (rare bonus track)04. Pandemonium05. One Heart One Soul06. Make The Move07. What A Hell Of A Night (rare bonus track)08. Pain09. Decadent10. Falling Angels (rare bonus track)11. Metal Machine12. Steelhammer13. Dust And Rust (rare bonus track)14. I Give As Good As I Get15. Rock'n'Roll Soldiers16. DominatorCD 2:01. Mastercutor02. Vendetta03. 24/704. Blind Eyes05. Man And Machine06. Like A Lion07. Shout It Out08. Holy09. Freelance Man10. Independence Day11. Metal Eater12. Future Land13. Blitz Of Lightning14. We're History15. Break The Rules16. Go Back To Hell17. They Want War

