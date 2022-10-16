U.D.O. Share Rarity Track 'Wilder Life' From The Legacy Compilation

U.D.O. have shared that rarity track "Wilder Life", which was originally released as a Japanese bonus track to their "Game Over" album, and will be included on their forthcoming brand new "The Legacy" compilation.
"The Legacy" is a new best of compilation that will hit stores on November 18th and will feature 33-tracks from the band's 35-year career, as well as 4 rare bonus tracks.
Song from each of the Udo Dirkschneider (Accept) fronted band's studio albums will be included on "The Legacy". Stream "Wilder Life" and see the tracklisting below:
