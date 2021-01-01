Foo Fighters Say Happy Foo Year With 'No Son Of Mine'

Photo courtesy Nasty Little Man

The Foo Fighters have wished fans a Happy Foo Year with the release of their brand new song "No Son Of Mine". The track is the second single from the band's forthcoming album.

The new record, produced by Greg Kurstin along with the band and engineered by Darrell Thorp, will be entitled "Medicine At Midnight" and is set to be released on February 5th.

Frontman Dave Grohl had this New Year's message for fans, "It was almost exactly a year ago that we finished recording our 'new' record Medicine at Midnight, with a massive world tour planned that would have taken us around the world celebrating our 25th anniversary as a band. But, well .... you know... so, we waited... and waited... and waited...

"Until we finally realized that our music is made to be heard, whether it's in a festival field with 50,000 of our closest friends, or alone in your living room on a Saturday night with a stiff cocktail.

"So, the wait is over. As we say goodbye (f... you) to 2020, and flip the calendar pace to 2021, let's ring in the new year with a new rocker 'No Son Of Mine'

"Pour a drink, turn it up, closer your eyes and imagine that festival field blowing up to this. Because it f...ing will." Check out the song below:

