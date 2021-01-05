Guns N' Roses Guitarist To Guest On Slash Bandmate's Talk Show

Show's promo for the episode

Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus will the featured guest on this week's episode of Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators star Todd Kerns talks show.

The episode of the aptly named "Todd Dammit Kerns Talks To..." will air on his YouTube channel this Thursday, January 7th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern.

Todd had this to say, "On January 7th 2021 (feels good to say that) at 2pm PST on my YouTube channel, Todd Dammit Kerns Talks To... Richard Fortus from Guns N' Roses.

"Richard is an amazing talent and a great man. I'm honored to have Richard as the first guest of a new year full of hope and optimism. Here's to 2021 being the best ever! See you Thursday!

"Artwork, as always, by the ever amazing Scooter Magee! CHiPs - Ponch and John! The musical no one necessarily needed but, let's be honest, now you can't wait to hear it." Tune in here.

