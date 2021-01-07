.

KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video 2020 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 01-07-2021

KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video was a top 20 story of Nov. 2020: Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick celebrated the 35th anniversary of the launch of the Asylum Tour by sharing a video of the band's rare cover of The Who's classic hit "Won't Get Fooled Again".

He said, "The KISS Asylum Tour began on November 29th, 1985 - 35 years ago. Here's my recap of the tour, which includes a rare, never-seen-before performance. 'Who' doesn't like something rare to enjoy from KISSTORY!"

Bruce also teamed up with Todd Kerns for a special unplugged performance at KISSmas Masquerade event on December 18th and 19th in Sarasota, Florida, which will also be streamed for fans around the world. Watch the video below:


