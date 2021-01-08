Foo Fighters Preview Austin City Limits Special

Video still

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters can be seen performing their 1997 classic, "My Hero", in a new video preview of their appearance on an upcoming special edition of the legendary PBS series Austin City Limits.

"I'm sure I can speak for every musician when I say that being asked to come play Austin City Limits is practically like getting a medal," says frontman Dave Grohl. "As a musician, it's something to aspire to and if you actually achieve that then you wear it like a badge."

The January 9 episode will feature music from the band's appearances in 2008 and 2014 as part of a 25th anniversary celebration that marks the start of the second half of Season 46, which will see performances by The War And Treaty, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Spoon, a salute to Jerry Jeff Walker and Billy Joe Shaver, and a vintage hour with the late New Orleans legend Allen Toussaint - billed as "one of the most-requested episodes in the ACL archive."

The Foo Fighters kicked off 2021 with the release of their new single, "No Son Of Mine", at midnight on New Year's Eve. The tune follows "Shame Shame" as the second track issued from their forthcoming 10th studio record, "Medicine At Midnight", which will be released on February 5. Watch the ACL preview video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

