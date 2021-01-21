Heart's Nancy Wilson is gearing up to release her debut solo album this spring and ahead of that she has announced a brand new Nancy Wilson Fanatic guitar from Epiphone.
Nancy had the following to say about the new signature guitar, "In the midst of the distant eighties, I was approached by Gibson to design a signature model.
"I put pencil to paper to first design the body shape and chose a curvy female diminutive silhouette for the cut away. Many years later the body shape remains exact and the hardware I requested makes the Fanatic a solid citizen amongst the great rock guitar screamers."
Check out an interview with Nancy about the new guitar below:
Heart's Nancy Wilson Shares Video For Bruce Springsteen Cover
Heart's Nancy Wilson Releasing Debut Solo Album
Nancy Wilson Of Heart Honored With NAMM Music For Life Award
Weezer Share 'All My Favorite Songs' Video- Pearl Jam Tribute Band Changes Name After Legal Threat- Megadeth's New Album Is 'Up There' With Classic Albums Says Ellefson- more
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Weezer Share 'All My Favorite Songs' Video
Pearl Jam Tribute Band Changes Name After Legal Threat
Megadeth's New Album Is 'Up There' With Classic Albums Says Ellefson
B-Sides: The Dead Daisies Reunite With Ozzy Drummer, Bob Rock Sells Metallica Rights, David Lee Roth and more
Chris Robinson Recalls Recording Black Crowes Debut Album
Tommy Bolin Lost Sessions Rarities Set To Be Released
Heart's Nancy Wilson Teams With Epiphone For New Signature Guitar
Kings County Give A Flock Of Seagulls Classic A Heavy Makeover