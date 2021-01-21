Heart's Nancy Wilson Teams With Epiphone For New Signature Guitar

Photo courtesy Prime PR

Heart's Nancy Wilson is gearing up to release her debut solo album this spring and ahead of that she has announced a brand new Nancy Wilson Fanatic guitar from Epiphone.

Nancy had the following to say about the new signature guitar, "In the midst of the distant eighties, I was approached by Gibson to design a signature model.

"I put pencil to paper to first design the body shape and chose a curvy female diminutive silhouette for the cut away. Many years later the body shape remains exact and the hardware I requested makes the Fanatic a solid citizen amongst the great rock guitar screamers."

Check out an interview with Nancy about the new guitar below:

