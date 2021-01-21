.

Heart's Nancy Wilson Teams With Epiphone For New Signature Guitar

Keavin Wiggins | 01-21-2021

Photo courtesy Prime PR

Heart's Nancy Wilson is gearing up to release her debut solo album this spring and ahead of that she has announced a brand new Nancy Wilson Fanatic guitar from Epiphone.

Nancy had the following to say about the new signature guitar, "In the midst of the distant eighties, I was approached by Gibson to design a signature model.

"I put pencil to paper to first design the body shape and chose a curvy female diminutive silhouette for the cut away. Many years later the body shape remains exact and the hardware I requested makes the Fanatic a solid citizen amongst the great rock guitar screamers."

Check out an interview with Nancy about the new guitar below:


