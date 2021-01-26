Volbeat Release Trailer For 15th Anniversary Limited Edition Release

Cover art

Mascot Records have released a trailer for the upcoming 15th Anniversary limited-edition vinyl pressings of Volbeat's debut album, The Strength / The Sound / The Songs.

The label will be releasing the special limited edition anniversary vinyl on March 26, 2021 in two formats: A glow in the dark pressing that will be widely released and a limited number of unique marble edition that will be available through volbeat.dk and EMP here.

Skh sent over these details: The Strength / The Sound / The Songs was first released by Mascot Records in 2005, launching the band onto the greater European music stage with bone-shaking performances at Roskilde, Download and Pinkpop. The album, which includes their first single, a cover of Dusty Springfield's "I Only Wanna Be With You" and fan favorites "Pool of Booze, Booze, Booza" and "Soulweeper," crashed into the Danish charts and earned the band a slew of Danish Music Awards.

The album has gone on to be certified 2 x Platinum in their home country, Gold in Germany and has generated over 180m streams and (still) counting. These new limited vinyl variants celebrate both the legacy of the album and the future that will bring countless more performances of these songs to the stage. Watch the trailer below:

