.

Volbeat Release Trailer For 15th Anniversary Limited Edition Release

Keavin Wiggins | 01-26-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Volbeat Release Trailer For 15th Anniversary Limited Edition Release
Cover art

Mascot Records have released a trailer for the upcoming 15th Anniversary limited-edition vinyl pressings of Volbeat's debut album, The Strength / The Sound / The Songs.

The label will be releasing the special limited edition anniversary vinyl on March 26, 2021 in two formats: A glow in the dark pressing that will be widely released and a limited number of unique marble edition that will be available through volbeat.dk and EMP here.

Skh sent over these details: The Strength / The Sound / The Songs was first released by Mascot Records in 2005, launching the band onto the greater European music stage with bone-shaking performances at Roskilde, Download and Pinkpop. The album, which includes their first single, a cover of Dusty Springfield's "I Only Wanna Be With You" and fan favorites "Pool of Booze, Booze, Booza" and "Soulweeper," crashed into the Danish charts and earned the band a slew of Danish Music Awards.

The album has gone on to be certified 2 x Platinum in their home country, Gold in Germany and has generated over 180m streams and (still) counting. These new limited vinyl variants celebrate both the legacy of the album and the future that will bring countless more performances of these songs to the stage. Watch the trailer below:


Related Stories


Volbeat Release Trailer For 15th Anniversary Limited Edition Release

Volbeat Broke U2 Chart Record 2020 In Review

Volbeat Share 'Cheapside Sloggers - Live In Stuttgart' Video

Volbeat Announce Special Limited Edition Release

Volbeat And Clutch US Spring Tour Cancelled

Volbeat Relaunch Official Bootleg Series

Volbeat Break U2 Chart Record

Volbeat Recruit Clutch For U.S. Spring Tour

Volbeat Forced To Cancel Show Due To Strike

Volbeat Recruit Clutch's Neil Fallon For 'Die To Live' Video

More Volbeat News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Alex Van Halen Talks Roth Vs Hagar Dynamics- Rush Legend Neil Peart Tribute Event Postponed- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Shares 'Morning Has Broken' Performance- more

Reviews

Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice

Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man

advertisement
Latest News

Alex Van Halen Talks Roth Vs Hagar Dynamics

Rush Legend Neil Peart Tribute Event Postponed

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Shares 'Morning Has Broken' Performance

B-Sides: Unlikely Guns N' Roses Cover, Queen Solo Named Greatest Of All Time, The White Stripes Share Classic Video and more

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Announce Album

Volbeat Release Trailer For 15th Anniversary Limited Edition Release

We Came As Romans Working On New Album and Postpone Tour

Singled Out: Iron Will's Total Recall