The Pretty Reckless Release 'And So It Went' Video

Single art courtesy Atom Splitter

The Pretty Reckless have released a music video for their new single "And So It Went," which features a guest appearance from guitarist Tom Morello.

The track comes from the band's new studio album, "Death By Rock And Roll", that is set to be released on February 12th. Taylor Momsen had this to say about the song, "The world has been in such a state of civil unrest.

"'And So It Went' basically comes from that vision. As a songwriter, I feel like I'm not here to preach. I use music to observe and communicate what I see around me.

"This song felt like the perfect storm for Tom Morello to join in and rip the sound waves apart with his guitar. It was more than a pleasure having him add his unique and defining sound to the song."

Morello added, "I got to perform with Taylor Momsen at the Chris Cornell memorial show. We rocked 'Loud Love' and she nailed it - no easy task. Thank goodness she and her band continue to fly the flag for rock 'n' roll in a mighty way." Watch the video below:

