Metallica Share 'One' Video From PowerTrip Festival

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of an October 8 performance of its 1988 classic, "One", as featured during its headline set at the Power Trip festival in Indio, CA.
The tune was the third single from the band's third album, "...And Justice For All", which delivered the group its first US Top 10 record on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 9 million copies in the region.
Metallica headlined the closing night of the weekend event, which also included appearances by Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Judas Priest and Tool.
The U.S. festival stop is part of Metallica's M72 World Tour in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons." The group will next perform in St. Louis, MO in early November before wrapping up its 2023 schedule in Detroit, MI next month.
Stream video of "One" from the Power Trip festival here.
