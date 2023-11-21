Metallica Share 'Harvester Of Sorrow' Live Video

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1988 "...And Justice For All" classic, "Harvester Of Sorrow", from a November 3 show at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO.
Featuring opening sets by Pantera and Mammoth WVH, the event was the first of two shows in the city as part of Metallica's M72 World Tour in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons."
Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the 1997 "Reload" single, "The Memory Remains", from the first St. Louis event, which marked one of the group's final performances of 2023.
The band was recently nominated for multiple honors at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards.
Metallica are finalists in three categories, including Best Rock Album for "72 Seasons", Best Rock Performance for "Lux AEterna", and Best Metal Performance for the title track to their latest album, "72 Seasons".
Check out live video from St. Louis here.
