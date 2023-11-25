KISS Shows Sidelined By Paul Stanley's Illness

KISS were forced to cancel three shows this past week of their End Of The Road Farewell Tour after frontman Paul Stanley came down with the flu, leaving him unable to perform.
The latest show canceled was Friday night's (November 24th) scheduled concert in Knoxville, TN. The band shared the bad news Friday after noon, "Due to an unforeseen illness in the band party, we are unable to perform tonight. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase."
The Knoxville concert followed the cancelation of their November 21st stop in Ottawa, Canada, and their November 22 show in Toronto. Stanley said, "Toronto and Ottawa... I've done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2-hour celebration we planned but this flu has made it impossible. I along with Gene, Tommy and Eric couldn't be more disappointed and send our deepest apologies."
Because the iconic group plans to perform their final concerts in their hometown of New York City at Madison Square Garden December 1st and 2nd, they are not expected to reschedule the shows that were canceled this week.
