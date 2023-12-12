.

Bret Michaels Goes 'Back In The Day' With New Video - 2023 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-12-2023
Bret Michaels Goes 'Back In The Day' With New Video - 2023 In Review

Bret Michaels Goes 'Back In The Day' With New Video was a top 23 story of Jan 2023: Poison frontman Bret Michaels has premiered a music video for his brand new solo single, "Back In The Day", which he calls a road trip anthem and a throwback to the early MTV era.

Bret shared, "'Back In The Day' is truly a modern day throwback to a feel-good road trip anthem. The video reflects the feel of early MTV videos with green screen, pop-up captions and never-before-seen photos and original Hi-8 images of my youth.

"It is a song that truly reflects on great times and pays homage to the radio stations and DJs that cranked up the music while bringing us great songs that have withstood the test of time, songs that all my friends and I would sing along to then and now.

"Music is a universal language meant to unite us, not divide us, and that is exactly what this song is about. It's also a hell of a lot of fun to sing along to, as is the video to watch as it weaves a story of my life and the music that rocked it!" Watch the video below:

