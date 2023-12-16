Mick Mars Shares New Song 'Right Side Of Wrong'

Original Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars has shared his new single "Right Side of Wrong". The song comes from his forthcoming debut solo album, "The Other Side Of Mars", which will arrive on February 23, 2024.



Mars recently spoke about the musicians on the new album during an interview with Guitar World. He shared, "It isn't really a band. I've hired some singers - Jacob Bunton did a lot of stuff, Brion Gamboa is also on the record. He's so cool... a contractor / construction guy with a voice like that? Come on! Listen to him on the songs Undone and Killing Breed, that's Brion. Then the other songs are all Jacob.

"They have pretty different voices. Brion had a little more angst for those two particular song. I hired in Paul Taylor to do keyboards and also write with me. He knew Brion and brought him in, and the best part is Brion did those songs in just one take, which was unreal! I had to say 'Please don't do it again!' I knew we could correct any off-notes if needed, though there weren't any. Those first takes made me go, 'Oh, man!'"

