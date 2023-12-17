KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works was a top 23 story of March 2023: KISS manager Doc McGhee has confirmed the band will be featured in a new biopic tentatively entitled "Shout It Out Loud."

"It's a biopic about the first four years of KISS," McGhee tells The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn. "We're just starting it now. We've already sold it, it's already done, we have a director, McGhee [Entertainment]. That's moving along and that'll come in '24."

According to a 2021 Deadline report, the project will be directed by Joachim Ronning, the Norwegian filmmaker whose credits include "Kon-Tiki", "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales", with a script is written by Ole Sanders.

Rock-based biopics have made headlines in recent years, with Queen's 2018 film "Bohemian Rhapsody" going on to win four Academy Awards and earn more than $900 million dollars at the box office to become the highest-grossing music biopic in history, while the success of Motley Crue's 2019 film, "The Dirt", inspired the band to reunite for the biggest tour of their career; recent projects have featured a look at the careers of Elton John ("Rocketman") and Elvis Presley ("Elvis").

