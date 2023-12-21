AC/DC's Full Power Trip Festival Performance Multi-Cam Video Goes Online

Multi-camera footage of AC/DC's full performance at the Power Trip Music festival at the at Empire Polo Fields in Indio, Ca that took place on October 7th of this year has been shared online.
The three-day metal mega-festival not only featured AC/DC's first live performance in over a half a decade, but also included sets from Metallica, Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Judas Priest (who took over for Ozzy Osbourne after he pulled out).
The riff raff YouTube channel just shared new multi-cam footage of AC/DC's set and shared these notes about the footage, "After 2 months and a lot of hours of work, this the full concert in Multi cam video.
"The sound was remastered from the best sources but : - 2 songs are missing from the main source : Back In Black and Rock'n'Roll Train - 3 songs remastered was banned by YouTube, so I use the raw source for Sin City, Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be and TNT.
"The video is still on work. Im [sic] still working on it to improve some views. I'm also working on an Upgrade AI version."
"If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"
"Back In Black"
"Demon Fire" (live debut)
"Shot Down In Flames"
"Thunderstruck"
"Have A Drink On Me"
"Hells Bells"
"Shot In The Dark" (live debut)
"Stiff Upper Lip" (first time since 2003)
"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"
"Shoot To Thrill"
"Sin City"
"Givin The Dog A Bone"
"Rock 'N' Roll Train"
"You Shook Me All Night Long"
"Dog Eat Dog" (first performance with Brian Johnson since 2009)
"High Voltage"
"Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be"
"Riff Raff" (first performance with Brian Johnson since 1996)
"Highway To Hell"
"Whole Lotta Rosie"
"Let There Be Rock"
