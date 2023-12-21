Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How' - 2023 In Review

Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How' was a top 23 story of May 2023: The Foo Fighters have released their brand new single "Show Me How," which features guest vocals from frontman Dave Grohl's daughter Violet.

The song is the third track that has been shared from the band's forthcoming album, "But Here We Are," which is set to be released on June 2nd via Roswell Records/RCA Records.

To promote the single, which the band describes as "a serene dream pop number that stands in sharp contrast to its predecessors 'Rescued' and 'Under You,' they have shared a visualizer video that was directed by Tim Kellner. Watch it below:

