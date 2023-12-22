Foo Fighters Topped UK Album Charts With But Here We Are - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters Topped UK Album Charts With But Here We Are was a top 23 story of June 2023: Foo Fighters have topped the UK album charts with their new album, "But Here We Are." According to The Official Charts Company, the project sold 44,500 chart units to debut at No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100.

The 2023 record joins 2002's "One By One", "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace" (2007), "Wasting Light" (2011), "Concrete And Gold" (2017) and "Medicine At Midnight" (2021) to become the Foo Fighters sixth Official Number 1 in the region.

Launched with the lead single, "Rescued", the album was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, and marks the group's first studio set since the 2022 passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins while on tour in South America; following the recording, the band recently added Josh Freese to the lineup.

Learn more and stream a lyric video for "Rescued" here.

Related Stories

Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How' - 2023 In Review

100 Drummers Rock Foo Fighters' My Hero in Tribute To Taylor Hawkins - 2023 In Review

Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour

Foo Fighters And Weezer Lead Shaky Knees Lineup

News > Foo Fighters

Share this article: