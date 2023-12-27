Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Guitar Man' Documentary Free for the Holidays

(Prospect) Discover the story of legendary bluesman Joe Bonamassa in the documentary GUITAR MAN free until January 1st at Joe's store. Originally released in partnership with Paramount Home Entertainment, the Bonamassa has taken back ownership of the master and wanted to share his gratitude with fans by giving his music and film as a gift. The Guitar Man documentary drops on the heels of Joe's newly released Christmas compilation album Merry Christmas, Baby.

GUITAR MAN showcases Bonamassa's astounding talent, beginning with his childhood as a "wunderkind" discovered and mentored by Blues legend B.B. King. At the age of only 43, Bonamassa has had an illustrious career spanning over three decades. Through highs and lows, Joe took his musical journey into his own hands to overcome challenges and reach his goals. In 2009, Bonamassa fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall and was joined on stage by Eric Clapton, marking a pivotal moment in his career.

Filled with an abundance of music, live concert footage, and interviews with music industry legends, GUITAR MAN chronicles a musician growing in his craft, traveling the globe, collaborating with top artists from across the world of music, and ascending to the heights of inevitable success.

From average Joe by day to guitar hero at night, GUITAR MAN tells the incredible rise of blues-rocker Joe Bonamassa, whose hard work and determination have made him one of today's top-selling blues artists. With more #1 Blues albums than anyone else in history, Bonamassa pulls back the curtain on his incredible career, allowing us to see his remarkable musical achievements and pioneering style. Featuring behind-the-scenes interviews and live concert footage showcasing some of the biggest names in music, kick back and enjoy the exhilarating soundtrack of his phenomenal life.

Check out the limited time free rental here.

