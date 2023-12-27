.

Metallica Deliver '72 Seasons End Of The Year Drop'

12-27-2023
Metallica Deliver '72 Seasons End Of The Year Drop'

Metallica has have delivered their "72 Seasons End Of The Year Drop" via their official online store featuring new merchandise celebrating their latest studio album.

They state, "From t-shirts to drinkware to hoodies for the whole Metalli-family and beyond, you don't want to miss the latest additions to our 72 Seasons merch collection! Plus, when you purchase two or more* of the 72 Pullover Hoodie and Youth/Toddler 72 Full-Zip Hoodie styles, you'll save 20%!

"Maybe you're all stocked on outerwear but could use some new shirts. We've got you covered, too! When you buy two or more* of the new band instrument shirts, you'll also save 20%!" Check it out here.

Related Stories
Metallica Deliver '72 Seasons End Of The Year Drop'

Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' - 2023 In Review

Why Avenged Sevenfold Originally Turned Down Metallica Tour - 2023 In Review

Metallica Topped UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years With 72 Seasons - 2023 In Review

Metallica Master Puppets On Jimmy Kimmel Live - 2023 In Review

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Paramore Take Down Official Website and Wipe Social Media Accounts- Green Day To Rock Small Stage Concert- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Death Hoaxes and Vows To Return To The Stage- Rolling Stones Score Christmas No. 1- more

Reviews

Reggae Party: Vinyl Edition

Santa's Jukebox Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!

Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Latest News

Paramore Take Down Official Website and Wipe Social Media Accounts

Green Day To Rock Small Stage Concert

Mick Mars Already Has Material For Second Solo Album

Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Guitar Man' Documentary Free for the Holidays

Metallica Deliver '72 Seasons End Of The Year Drop'

Furnace Fest: The End Of An Era Initial Lineup Announced

Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77 - 2023 In Review

Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea - 2023 In Review