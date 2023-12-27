Metallica Deliver '72 Seasons End Of The Year Drop'

Metallica has have delivered their "72 Seasons End Of The Year Drop" via their official online store featuring new merchandise celebrating their latest studio album.
They state, "From t-shirts to drinkware to hoodies for the whole Metalli-family and beyond, you don't want to miss the latest additions to our 72 Seasons merch collection! Plus, when you purchase two or more* of the 72 Pullover Hoodie and Youth/Toddler 72 Full-Zip Hoodie styles, you'll save 20%!
"Maybe you're all stocked on outerwear but could use some new shirts. We've got you covered, too! When you buy two or more* of the new band instrument shirts, you'll also save 20%!" Check it out here.
