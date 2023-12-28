The Metallica Report Podcast Launched - 2023 In Review

The Metallica Report Podcast Launched was a top 23 story of Aug 2023: (NLM) Today marks the debut episode of The Metallica Report, a new podcast offering weekly insider updates on all things Metallica. Broadcasting directly from the band's Northern California headquarters, The Metallica Report will be hosted by two of the closest members of the Metallica family: Steffan Chirazi, whose history with Metallica spans from covering the band as journalist in the '80s to his current role as editor of the band's online mag, So What!, and Renée Richardson, Director of Philanthropy for the band's All Within My Hands foundation, and well-known Bay Area radio personality.

Each episode of The Metallica Report will feature Steffan and Renée keeping listeners informed with the latest news and updates from Metallica HQ, as well as dispatches from the road as the M72 Tour continues to make its way around the world. The Report's mini-features will offer exclusive behind the scenes news and interviews with the likes of the touring crew, poster and T-shirt artists, fans, and even James, Lars, Kirk and Robert themselves.

In addition to the most inside and up to date Metallica news, The Metallica Report will be taking requests: Listeners are encouraged to submit questions, and Steffan and Renée will do their best to offer answers every Wednesday.

The Metallica Report is produced and distributed by Pantheon Media and reunites the Metallica team with co-producers PopCult, with whom they worked on 2021's The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1.

"PopCult is excited to be working again with Metallica to expand their podcast footprint and to launch our first partnership with Pantheon," says PopCult partner Lars Murray. "Metallica and their global community are inexhaustible sources of interesting news and stories. The Metallica Report will be a 'must-listen' for longtime fans, as well as folks who might be diving in for the first time."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Metallica to produce a weekly news podcast that will give fans an inside look at the band's world," says Christian Swain, CEO of Pantheon Media. "The Metallica Report represents an exciting new chapter for Pantheon, as we continue to push the boundaries of audio entertainment with our partner PopCult. Metallica's standing as one of the most influential bands in music history, along with their commitment to their global community of fans, makes them the perfect partner for us."

Subscribe to The Metallica Report wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or go here.

Related Stories

Metallica Deliver '72 Seasons End Of The Year Drop'

Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' - 2023 In Review

Why Avenged Sevenfold Originally Turned Down Metallica Tour - 2023 In Review

Metallica Topped UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years With 72 Seasons - 2023 In Review

News > Metallica