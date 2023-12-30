Smash Mouth Vocalist Steve Harwell Dead At 56 - 2023 In Review

Smash Mouth Vocalist Steve Harwell Dead At 56 was a top 23 story of September 2023: The founding vocalist of Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell, has died at the age of 56. The band took to social media on Monday (September 4th) to pay their tribute to the late frontman.

The group wrote, "Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.

"And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones.

"Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target."

