AC/DC's 50th Anniversary Celebrated By Insider On Beyond The Thunder

The AC/DC 'Beyond the Thunder' podcast is celebrating New Year's with a special episode celebrating the legendary band's 50th anniversary with band insider Fifa Riccobono.

The show shared via social media: Celebrating AC/DC's 50th today with a pioneering woman who was there...in the beginning! This NEW episode chronicles Fifa Riccobono's firsthand experiences-from witnessing Bon Scott's "crass" debut performance with AC/DC in Sydney to orchestrating arrangements for his untimely funeral & even meeting Brian Johnson years before AC/DC had even heard of him.

From secretary to CEO at Albert Music (the first female music exec in Australian history) take a trip down under with a key member of the AC/DC family who regales listeners with tales of Bon Scott's off-color premiere performance, meeting Brian Johnson years before AC/DC had even heard of him, and why she's the ultimate ballbreaker.

Listeners will be captivated by rare performance clips and behind-the-scenes anecdotes, providing an intimate look at the band's evolution. Stream the episode here.

