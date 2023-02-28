Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Shows

(Live Nation) Further making good on their New Year's Eve promise that they'd see you all soon, Foo Fighters have announced three new headline shows that will be taking place this spring.

The newly confirmed dates, which add to a 2023 touring regimen of festivals including Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, Harley-Davidson Homecoming and more, are:



May 24 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

June 16 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre



Tickets for all three shows will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3 at 10am local time. Foofighters.com and Citi pre-sales begin today - Tuesday, February 28 - at 12pm Eastern. For further information, go to Foofighters.com.

Citi is the official card of the above Foo Fighters shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 28 at 12pm ET until Thursday, March 2 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

