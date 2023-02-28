(Live Nation) Further making good on their New Year's Eve promise that they'd see you all soon, Foo Fighters have announced three new headline shows that will be taking place this spring.
The newly confirmed dates, which add to a 2023 touring regimen of festivals including Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, Harley-Davidson Homecoming and more, are:
May 24 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
June 16 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Tickets for all three shows will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3 at 10am local time. Foofighters.com and Citi pre-sales begin today - Tuesday, February 28 - at 12pm Eastern. For further information, go to Foofighters.com.
Citi is the official card of the above Foo Fighters shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 28 at 12pm ET until Thursday, March 2 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
The White Buffalo Appears On Foo Fighter Star's Podcast
Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet Lead Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
Foo Fighters Replace Pantera At Two Music Festivals
Foo Fighters and Green Day Lead Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Shows- Disturbed Take 'Bad Man' To No. 1- Tommy Lee Guests On GXTP's Contraband- more
Def Leppard Rock Bogota Following Joe Elliott's Hospitalization- Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams Team-'Jack White Rocks Saturday Night Live- more
Fear Factory Forced To Miss Kick Off Of Static-X Tour- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Reason For Hospitalization- Josey Scott Returns- more
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Shows
Singled Out: Ryan Hicks' Kaleidoscope
Disturbed Take 'Bad Man' To No. 1
Tommy Lee Guests On GXTP's Contraband
The Rolling Stones stream new lyric videos for 1973 classic Angie
Pearl Jam Share Upgraded 1997 'Do The Evolution' Rehearsal Video
Tankard Get Animated for 'Beerbarians' Video
Weezer Recruit Modest Mouse, Future islands, More For Indie Rock Roadtrip