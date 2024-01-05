Def Leppard Recap Final World Tour Shows With Motley Crue In Australia

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a behind the scenes video recap of concert appearances in Australia from the band's World Tour with Motley Crue.

Fans can watch the group take over Brisbane, break curfew, sightsee in Sydney and prepare for the bittersweet end of the 2023 tour, while on the 18th and final episode of Behind The World Tour singer Joe Elliott takes fans inside his hotel for a look at life on the road, and after 75 shows over two years, the guys say goodbye to Motley Crue and The World Tour.

The 2023 series opened in February with two shows in Atlantic City, NJ before playing across Latin America, South America, Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.

Def Leppard will next team up with Journey for a summer 2024 co-headlining stadium tour of North America; the trek will see the pairing joined by a rotating list of guests including The Steve Miller Band, Cheap Trick, and Heart.

The UK band's latest two albums are 2022's "Diamond Star Halos" and 2023's "Drastic Symphonies."

Stream behind the scenes video from Australia here.

