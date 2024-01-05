Metallica Stream Detroit Performance Of Wherever I May Roam

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Wherever I May Roam", from a November 12 concert at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The second of two shows in the city marked the final North American date of 2023 for the group as part of its ongoing M72 World Tour.

Metallica has been on the road promoting their latest release, "72 Seasons"; the band recorded the project at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.

The band's seventh studio set debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart upon its release last April.

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "72 Seasons" track, "If Darkness Had A Son", from the November 12 show.

Stream live video of performances from Detroit here.

