Ozzy Osbourne Died Twice From Accident This Day in Rock Jan 5, 2004

Ozzy Osbourne topped the Day in Rock report on January 5, 2004 when the metal legend shared that he died "twice" following an accident on a quad-bike (which has led the singer to have recurring medical issues related to the accident ever since.)

Ozzy told the Sunday Mirror back in 2004 that he was saved by his bodyguard Sam Ruston, who gave the singer mouth to mouth when he stopped breathing. "If it wasn't for Sam I probably wouldn't be here. He had to bring me back to life twice."

The Black Sabbath frontman was in a coma for eight days following the accident and told the Mirror, "I'll never go near one of those damn bikes again. I've finally grown up," he said. "The bloody thing nearly killed me. I am lucky to be here today and not paralyzed."

Read the rest of the Day in Rock from January 5, 2004 here.

