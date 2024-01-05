Ozzy Osbourne Died Twice From Accident This Day in Rock Jan 5, 2004

Ozzy Osbourne topped the Day in Rock report on January 5, 2004 when the metal legend shared that he died "twice" following an accident on a quad-bike (which has led the singer to have recurring medical issues related to the accident ever since.)
Ozzy told the Sunday Mirror back in 2004 that he was saved by his bodyguard Sam Ruston, who gave the singer mouth to mouth when he stopped breathing. "If it wasn't for Sam I probably wouldn't be here. He had to bring me back to life twice."
The Black Sabbath frontman was in a coma for eight days following the accident and told the Mirror, "I'll never go near one of those damn bikes again. I've finally grown up," he said. "The bloody thing nearly killed me. I am lucky to be here today and not paralyzed."
Read the rest of the Day in Rock from January 5, 2004 here.
Sharon Osbourne Explained The Death Of Ozzfest - 2023 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Alleged Ant Snorting Incident - 2023 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Underwent His 'Final Surgery' - 2023 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Death Hoaxes and Vows To Return To The Stage
Billy Joel Announces One-Offs With Stevie Nicks and Sting- Ozzfest Could Return Says Sharon Osbourne- more
Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again- Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album- more
Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Billy Joel Announces One-Offs With Stevie Nicks and Sting
Ozzfest Could Return Says Sharon Osbourne
Liam Gallagher and John Squire Team Up For 'Just Another Rainbow'
Queen Look Back At Paul Rodgers and Haller To Fall On The Greatest Live
Dirty Heads Recruit Yelawolf For Live 'John Linen' Video
Bela Fleck Celebrates Earl Scruggs' 100th Birthday with 'Rhapsody in Blue(grass)'
Swans Announce U.S. Spring Tour
Tristan Tritt and America Part Two Announce Coheadlining Tour