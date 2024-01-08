Metallica Marching Band Competition Winners Announces

Website promo Website promo

(NLM) The members of Metallica have selected the five winners of the first annual Metallica Marching Band Competition. The winners were chosen from an overwhelming flood of submissions that saw 450+ colleges and high schools across the U.S. signing up since the contest's April 10, 2023 announcement.

The field was narrowed down to five finalists in each category by professional judges, furnished by premiere marching band instrument manufacturers Conn Selmer, with first prize in each category ultimately awarded by Metallica:

College (Division 1) - $75,000 in prizing:

Auburn University

College (Divisions 2 & 3) - $40,000 in prizing:

Eastern New Mexico University

High School (Large) - $15,000 in prizing:

Dobyns-Bennett High School (Kingsport, TN)

High School (Medium) - $15,000 each in prizing:

TIE - Boerne High School (Boerne, TX) & Malverne High School (Malverne, NY)

High School (Small) - $15,000 in prizing:

Oakton High School (Vienna, VA)

Additionally, two Fan Favorite winners-one Collegiate (across all divisions) and one High School-have been determined by popular vote and will receive $10,000 each in prizing.

Fan Favorite (College): Auburn University

Fan Favorite (High School): Dobyns-Bennett High School (Kingsport, TN)

The victors in each category will receive instruments and equipment for their programs at the values listed above, provided by Metallica and sponsors including TAMA, KHS America, Zildjian, D'Addario Woodwinds, Evans Drumheads, ProMark, and Gator, in partnership with Sweetwater, Conn Selmer, and Hal Leonard.

The Metallica Marching Band Competition promises to be a yearly national challenge to marching bands of all levels to craft their most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of the band's songs.

Related Stories

Metallica Stream Detroit Performance Of Wherever I May Roam

Foo Fighters, Greta Van Fleet, Metallica Rocked Grammy Nominations - 2023 In Review

Metallica Share Video Of 'Fuel' From Detroit Concert

Metallica Stream Rare Los Angeles Performance Of 'Fight Fire With Fire' - 2023 In Review

News > Metallica