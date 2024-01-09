Ozzy Osbourne says that he hopes to return to the concert stage this year and that he has made the decision not to undergo any more surgeries, following a procedure last September.
The legendary metal vocalist made the comments on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast that also features his wife and manager Sharon and their children Jack and Kelly.
During the show Ozzy gave an update on his health. He shared, "I'm not seeing so many doctors anymore. Now I've got Parkinson's [disease], [so] I have to see the Parkinson's doctor. But I'm not having surgery."
He also said that his last surgery, which took place in September of last year (2023), would be his last. "When I came out of surgery, I said to Sharon, 'Whatever I'm gonna be at right now, that's it. I can't have any more surgery.' I had seven surgeries in five years."
Ozzy admits that "It's a slow recovery. I'm not as young as I used to be." But added, "I'm gonna try my hardest to get well enough to do a few gigs."
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne's Criticism - 2023 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Died Twice From Accident This Day in Rock Jan 5, 2004
Sharon Osbourne Explained The Death Of Ozzfest - 2023 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Alleged Ant Snorting Incident - 2023 In Review
Prince's Purple Rain Stage Musical In The Works- Ozzy Osbourne Says No More Surgeries and Hopes To Return To Stage This Year- more
Van Halen Taught Wolfgang What Not To Do- Ace Frehley Announces 2024 Live Dates- Wilco Rocks David Bowie's 'Space Oddity'- more
Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise
Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Prince's Purple Rain Stage Musical In The Works
Ozzy Osbourne Says No More Surgeries and Hopes To Return To Stage This Year
Mike Portnoy Almost Played With Nickelback
Stephen Pearcy To Play Ratt's 'Out Of The Cellar' In Full At 2024 Shows
Sinead O'Connor's Cause Of Death Revealed
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone Lead Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup
The Union Underground and SOIL Announce Back To The 2000's Tour
Asking Alexandria Announce All My Friends North American Tour