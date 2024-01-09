Ozzy Osbourne Says No More Surgeries and Hopes To Return To Stage This Year

Ozzy Osbourne says that he hopes to return to the concert stage this year and that he has made the decision not to undergo any more surgeries, following a procedure last September.

The legendary metal vocalist made the comments on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast that also features his wife and manager Sharon and their children Jack and Kelly.

During the show Ozzy gave an update on his health. He shared, "I'm not seeing so many doctors anymore. Now I've got Parkinson's [disease], [so] I have to see the Parkinson's doctor. But I'm not having surgery."

He also said that his last surgery, which took place in September of last year (2023), would be his last. "When I came out of surgery, I said to Sharon, 'Whatever I'm gonna be at right now, that's it. I can't have any more surgery.' I had seven surgeries in five years."

Ozzy admits that "It's a slow recovery. I'm not as young as I used to be." But added, "I'm gonna try my hardest to get well enough to do a few gigs."

Related Stories

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne's Criticism - 2023 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Died Twice From Accident This Day in Rock Jan 5, 2004

Sharon Osbourne Explained The Death Of Ozzfest - 2023 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Alleged Ant Snorting Incident - 2023 In Review

News > Ozzy Osbourne